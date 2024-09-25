Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). Approximately 18,103,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 8,599,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The firm has a market cap of £22.34 million, a PE ratio of -164.70 and a beta of 3.14.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

