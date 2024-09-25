Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 978100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

