Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in September

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

HLDCY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 39,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

