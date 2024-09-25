Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

