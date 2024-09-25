Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $226.40. 42,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,017. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $264.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.55.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

