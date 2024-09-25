Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $226.40. 42,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,017. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $264.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.55.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
