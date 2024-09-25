High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of HLNFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

See Also

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.