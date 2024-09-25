High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
Shares of HLNFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
About High Liner Foods
