Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HLT opened at $228.47 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

