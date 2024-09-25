Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Institutional Venture Management XV LLC

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC cut its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,000 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health comprises about 35.9% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned 1.21% of Hims & Hers Health worth $52,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,277. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

