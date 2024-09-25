HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,160,940 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

