HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.