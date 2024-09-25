HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after buying an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 642,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 280,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.