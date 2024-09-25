HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $9.59 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up about 0.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

EWI stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

