HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Up 2.4 %

VC opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.