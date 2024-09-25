HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,303 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,213,000 after buying an additional 1,471,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after buying an additional 4,497,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 1,555,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $114,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

