HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,869 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.