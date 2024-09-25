HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 150,966 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,966 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.