Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.45

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.45 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.46). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.43), with a volume of 552,399 shares trading hands.

HOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market cap of £962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

