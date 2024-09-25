Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in September

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.