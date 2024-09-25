Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Holcim Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 105,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Holcim has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.