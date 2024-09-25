Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

