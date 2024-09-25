Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in September

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

