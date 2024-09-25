HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $134.00 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

