HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $134.00 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.