Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Price Performance

Shares of OTC HWDJY remained flat at $46.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Howden Joinery has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWDJY shares. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Howden Joinery Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

