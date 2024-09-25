Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 27,124 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

