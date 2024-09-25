Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 1,442.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,030 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $17,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PlayAGS by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGS stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $447.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
