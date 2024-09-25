Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 1,442.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,030 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $17,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PlayAGS by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $447.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.