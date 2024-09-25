Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

