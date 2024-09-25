Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.
Huabao International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
