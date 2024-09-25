HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $532.11 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.