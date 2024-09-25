Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

