Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.75. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 433,844 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Humacyte Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Recommended Stories

