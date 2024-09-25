Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Shares Down 6.3%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Hunting Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.