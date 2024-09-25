Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

HURC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

In related news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies makes up 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

