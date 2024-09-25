Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in September

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,792. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

