HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HWH International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 15,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. HWH International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

