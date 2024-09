HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 15,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. HWH International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Caf├ęs, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

