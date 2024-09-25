Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 52572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,479.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

