iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$109.87, with a volume of 24264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.66. The company has a market cap of C$10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6585366 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.97%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

