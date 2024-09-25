iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

iAnthus Capital stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 156,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

