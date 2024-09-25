ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.12. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 341,677 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.