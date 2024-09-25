IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 20,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 14,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

