III Capital Management Makes New $391,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

