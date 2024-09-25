III Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,734 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

