Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Up 0.8%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)'s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

