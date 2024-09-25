Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $313,261.76 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,174,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $208,235.41.

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $770,150.00.

PI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 456,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,796. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $217.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $153.85.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

