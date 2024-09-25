Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 209 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,870.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Impinj Trading Up 0.6 %

PI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $217.66.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.