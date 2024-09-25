Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

