Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.62

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 37455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

