Information Services Co. (ISV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.55. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.19. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of C$67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.40 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISV shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

