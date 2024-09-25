InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 1,363,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth $17,634,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 739,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 63.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 437,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $8,890,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

