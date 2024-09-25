Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 306.5% in September

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inno Trading Down 5.2 %

INHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 8,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Inno has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

