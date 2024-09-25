Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises 2.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

